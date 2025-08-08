BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in July 2025

  • Saudi Arabia remains Pakistan's top source of remittance inflows
BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 04:32pm

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in July 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Friday.

Remittances increased by 7.4% year over year, compared to $3 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were down 6%, compared to $3.4 billion in June.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

“Remittance inflows have improved due to stricter foreign exchange regulations and enhanced monitoring of the open market by law enforcement, which helped reduce the gap between interbank and open market rates,” Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

This has incentivised senders to use formal channels, boosting the monthly run rate, he maintained.

The analyst shared that the monthly remittance run rate has increased from $2.5 billion in FY24 to $3.2 billion in FY25.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in July 2025 as they sent $823.7 million during the month. The amount was nearly 8% higher than the $760 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inched up by 9% on a yearly basis, from $611.2 million to $665.2 million in July. On a monthly basis, remittances dropped 7%, as compared to $717.2 million reported in June.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $450.4 million during the month, down by 16% compared to $537.6 million in June 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 2%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $269.6 million in July 2025, a MoM decrease of 4% and 10% YoY.

US UK Saudi Arabia SBP SBP reserves Pakistani workers home remittances SBP data workers remittances Saudi Arabia remittances SBP inflows

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in July 2025

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Read more stories