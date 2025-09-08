BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Sports

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

  • Omar edges experienced professional Zach Williams by one stroke
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 05:35pm

Pakistan’s rising golf star Omar Khalid Hussain has created history by becoming the first player from his country to win a golf title on American soil by claiming the Fendrich Open trophy.

Omar, who is the only Pakistani player to be featuring on NCAA Division 1 — the highest level of collegiate sports in the USA — tamed a long list of professionals in the US $18700 tournament in Evansville, Indiana, USA, by carding spectacular scores of 61 and 65.

He edged experienced professional Zach Williams from Illinois by one stroke with a 36-hole aggregate of 126 (-14) at the par-70 Fendrich Golf Course on Sunday.

Photo: Fendrich Bluegolf website
Photo: Fendrich Bluegolf website

In the first round on Saturday, Omar carded eight birdies and an eagle to finish at the top of the leader-board with a stunning score of 9-under-par 61. He started with a bogey on the first hole in the final round but quickly recovered to sink six birdies on his way to a 65 that helped him win the title.

Omar, who at 16 became the youngest winner of the Pakistan Amateur, has now become the first player from his country to win a professional golf tournament in the US.

The big-hitting youngster is not new to creating history.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul takes 1-shot lead into Americas’ final round

After winning the Pakistan Amateur in 2020, Omar, who is currently representing University of Evansville, won the Faldo Series Pakistan title by 40 strokes to create a new record.

Later at 17, he became the first Pakistani player to make the cut in any event staged by the United States Golf Association (USGA). Omar achieved that feat by making the cut at the prestigious US Junior Golf Championship at the iconic Bandon Dunes Golf Club in Bando, Oregon. He also finished fourth at the Qatar Open in Doha in 2024.

Photo: Facebook/@EVVMunicipalGolf
Photo: Facebook/@EVVMunicipalGolf

Omar also became the youngest Pakistan No.1 at 17 and won the low amateur at the Pakistan Open. He has represented Pakistan at the Asian Games, Asia Pacific Golf Championship, and the World Championship besides featuring in the British Amateur, Scottish Open and the St Andrews Open.

Omar is eyeing to become the first Pakistani to feature on the elite PGA Tour and believes that he is on the right path.

“I’m happy with the way my game is progressing and will continue working hard to achieve my dream which is to play and win on the PGA Tour someday.”

Omar Khalid first Pakistani golfer win title on American soil Pakistan’s rising golf star first Pakistani to win golf title in America

