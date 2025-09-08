BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel warns Hamas to surrender or face ‘annihilation’

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:28pm
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz. Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s defence minister told Hamas on Monday to lay down its arms or face annihilation, after US President Donald Trump said the Palestinian group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

In Israel-annexed East Jerusalem, gunmen opened fire at a bus stop and killed five people, according to Israel’s emergency service, in one of the deadliest incidents of its kind since the war in Gaza began.

In Gaza City, the civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed 10 people overnight, after at least 48 others were killed across the territory on Sunday. AFP has contacted the Israeli military for comment.

Hamas said shortly after Trump’s comments that it was ready for immediate talks.

“This is a final warning to release the hostages and put down your weapons – or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X.

Israel has stepped up operations, levelling high-rise buildings in Gaza City which it has vowed to capture, despite mounting international pressure to stop the war.

In Gaza City on Monday, bereaved father Issa Suleiman carried the body of his one-year old son, wrapped in a white shroud.

After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’

“We were sleeping in the tent with my three children and my wife,” he told AFP, adding that five of his neighbours were killed and several seriously injured, including his wife and mother.

‘Massive hurricane’

Defence Minister Katz wrote on X that “today, a massive hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City”, where he said the military was “preparing to expand” operations.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a series of measures aimed at stopping what he called “the genocide in Gaza”, sparking a furious reaction from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who said it was part of an “antisemitic campaign”.

UN aid chief warns of famine spreading to new areas

Spain hit back, calling the accusations of antisemitism “false and slanderous”.

In Geneva, United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said he was “horrified by the open use of genocidal rhetoric… by senior Israeli officials”.

Following the attack in East Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Let it be clear: these murders strengthen our determination to fight terrorism.”

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said that in addition to the five dead, seven of the injured were in serious condition. Police said the two gunmen were also killed.

Ready to negotiate

Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, insisting it accept a deal to release the hostages seized.

The Israeli military says 47 hostages remain in Gaza, including 25 believed to be dead.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning,” Trump said on social media, without elaborating further.

Hamas said shortly after his comments that it was ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” following what it described as “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement”.

In exchange for a truce, Hamas said it wanted “a clear declaration of the end of the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage the Gaza Strip, which would begin its duties immediately”.

US news outlet Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff sent a new proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to Hamas last week.

The White House has not released any details about the proposal, but Trump said “you’ll be hearing about it pretty soon”.

Hamas agreed last month to a ceasefire proposal that involved a 60-day truce and staggered hostage releases.

Israel, however, has demanded the Palestinian group release all the hostages at once, disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, among other conditions.

Israel has killed at least 64,522 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Israel Gaza Hamas Israeli military Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israel Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis US Hamas talks Gaza food crisis Gaza casefire Gaza airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Israel warns Hamas to surrender or face ‘annihilation’

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Read more stories