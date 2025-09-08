BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
World Print 2025-09-08

UN aid chief warns of famine spreading to new areas

Reuters Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:47am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: There is a “narrow window” to prevent famine from spreading further in Gaza, a top UN official said on Sunday, calling on Israel to allow unimpeded aid delivery in the territory, where it is fighting Palestinian group Hamas.

According to a global hunger monitor, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are already experiencing or at risk of famine in areas including Gaza City, the enclave’s largest urban centre, where Israel has launched a new offensive against Hamas.

“There is a narrow window – until the end of September – to prevent famine from spreading to Deir al Balah (in central Gaza) and Khan Younis (southern Gaza). That window is now closing fast,” said United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher.

