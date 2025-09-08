BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macquarie seeks to set up base in Saudi Arabia after preliminary deal with PIF

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is looking to set up an office in Saudi Arabia after signing a preliminary agreement with the Gulf country’s $925 billion sovereign wealth fund PIF aimed at boosting investment into the kingdom, they said on Monday.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), PIF and the asset management arm of Australia’s top investment bank will explore joint investments in sectors such as digital infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure and energy storage.

Saudi Arabia has been seeking to bring more foreign investment to the country as part of its Vision 2030 programme to shift the economy away from oil dependency and boost the private sector.

The kingdom has declared the ambitious goal of raising $100 billion in FDI by 2030, but FDI numbers remain far from target.

Its investment ministry implemented a regional headquarters programme in 2024 that required firms to move their headquarters to Riyadh if they wished to be eligible for lucrative government contracts. Nearly 600 firms had complied, the investment minister said in February this year.

The MoU on Monday marks a “milestone” in attracting global capital and expertise to speed up the country’s infrastructure pipeline, PIF’s Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments Yazeed A. Al-Humied said.

It follows a string of other non-binding agreements under which the PIF has teamed up with several asset managers to boost investment into the kingdom.

They include MoUs with infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital, with Franklin Templeton and Neuberger Berman, which were inked during U.S.President Donald Trump’s tour of Gulf countries in May.

MoUs are less formal than contracts and do not always turn into cash transactions.

Last month, state oil firm Saudi Aramco signed an $11 billion infrastructure agreement with BlackRock’s GIP involving its Jafurah gas processing facilities.

Saudi Arabia MENA PIF Macquarie

Comments

200 characters

Macquarie seeks to set up base in Saudi Arabia after preliminary deal with PIF

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Read more stories