India hopes ‘insights’ from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers

NEW DELHI: The skies lit up during the four-day clash between India and Pakistan in May as drones were blasted from the air by missiles that showcased what New Delhi believes is a “new vision” of warfare.

India now hopes that the demonstration of its combat capabilities, which included a domestically developed “invisible shield” missile defence system, will fuel international demand.

“The operation was a sign of the new art of warfare, a glimpse of a new vision, technological advancements and self-reliance,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in August.

Long one of the world’s top arms importers, India is now determined to recast itself as a major producer and exporter of weapons.

Defence exports reached a record $2.8 billion in 2024-25, still small compared to established players, but up 12% from the year before and 34 times higher than a decade ago.

Domestic defence production also surged to a record $18 billion, nearly doubling in five years.

India now exports defence equipment to more than 100 countries, with the United States, France and Armenia among the top buyers, according to the defence ministry.

Exports range from missiles, boats and artillery to radar systems, rocket launchers, software and electronic components.

‘Golden insights’

The May conflict was the worst between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery exchanges.

Both sides claimed victory, each boasting of downing the other’s fighter jets.

A senior Indian army officer said the clashes provided a “very good understanding” of how new weapons performed.

“These were golden insights for us – and our rapidly expanding industry partners,” he told AFP.

Among the weapons tested was Akashteer, or “Sky Arrow”, a vehicle-mounted air defence platform powered by artificial intelligence that intercepted volleys of missiles and armed drones.

India also fired several long-range BrahMos cruise missiles at Pakistani airbases.

Co-developed with Russia and already exported to the Philippines, the BrahMos drew fresh attention after the conflict.

Ashok Malik, of The Asia Group business consultancy, said the conflict acted “like a market demonstrator”.

“It is one thing for me to buy something which you’ve made,” Malik said. “It is another to buy something which you’ve made and successfully used in the field.”

Air defence

India’s defence budget has more than doubled in the past decade, reaching $78 billion.

At the same time, India has sought to ease its reliance on Russian hardware, signing import and production deals with the United States, France and Israel.

The industry push comes as New Delhi balances relations with Washington and Moscow, while also countering China – Pakistan’s chief arms supplier.

That tightrope act has grown harder since Washington imposed 50% tariffs on many Indian products to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

Hence the “Make in India” drive as the country seeks to develop fighter jet engines and pledges to build an Israeli-style Iron Dome system it calls “Sudarshan Chakra” – the spinning discus weapon of the Hindu god Vishnu.

India has also highlighted its fast-growing drone sector, which it says could be worth $11 billion by 2030, including several models developed while working closely with Israeli firms.

However, challenges remain.

Murlidhar Mohol, junior minister for civil aviation, told parliament in April that 39% of critical smaller drone components had been “sourced from manufacturers based in China”.