BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Most major Gulf markets gain on US rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 12:57pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday, helped by mounting expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month, although weak oil prices capped gains.

US job growth weakened sharply in August, and the unemployment rate increased to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%, confirming that labour market conditions were softening and sealing the case for a Fed rate cut next week.

Traders have fully priced in a 25-basis point (bp) cut, with an 8% chance of a jumbo 50-bp rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The Fed’s stance carries weight in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the US dollar, anchoring regional monetary policy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, in a choppy trading session, added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed more than $1, regaining some of last week’s losses, helped by the prospect of more sanctions on Russian crude after an overnight strike on Ukraine. OPEC+ flagged plans to further increase production from October, but the amount was modest.

Brent crude is projected to average $67.65 per barrel in 2025, as increased supply from major producers and US tariff threats limit demand, per a Reuters poll. Dubai’s main share index was flat.

In Abu Dhabi, the index inched 0.1% higher.

The Qatari benchmark rose 0.1%, supported by a 0.6% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

