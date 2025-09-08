China stocks steady as consumer staples offset tech drag

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares were little changed on Monday, as gains in consumer staples helped counter losses in artificial intelligence stocks, with investors pulling out of crowded high-growth sectors.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.4%.

Artificial intelligence shares, which surged nearly 50% this year, fell 3%, with chip maker Cambricon Technologies down nearly 5%.

Chinese optical module giants Zhongji Innolight Co and Eoptolink Technology slumped as much as 15% each, even as the two companies are set to be included in FTSE China A50 Index on September 19.

** China stocks posted their biggest weekly fall in five months last week, as a wave of profit-taking followed China’s largest-ever military parade and media reported that Beijing is considering measures to curb excessive stock speculation.