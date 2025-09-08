BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025
China stocks steady as consumer staples offset tech drag

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 12:52pm

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares were little changed on Monday, as gains in consumer staples helped counter losses in artificial intelligence stocks, with investors pulling out of crowded high-growth sectors.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was flat by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%.

  • Meanwhile, Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.4%.

  • Artificial intelligence shares, which surged nearly 50% this year, fell 3%, with chip maker Cambricon Technologies down nearly 5%.

  • Chinese optical module giants Zhongji Innolight Co and Eoptolink Technology slumped as much as 15% each, even as the two companies are set to be included in FTSE China A50 Index on September 19.

** China stocks posted their biggest weekly fall in five months last week, as a wave of profit-taking followed China’s largest-ever military parade and media reported that Beijing is considering measures to curb excessive stock speculation.

  • Consumer staple shares rose 1.7%, leading gains onshore.

  • Analysts at UBS China Equity team said that even if there are any forthcoming curbs, they are unlikely to match the severity of those seen in 2015, especially given that ETF flows and financing leverage remain at healthy levels.

  • The investment bank said that recent price swings highlight the strategic value of holding volatility through options, especially as the perceived support from state-backed buyers — often dubbed the “national team put” — appears to have faded following the parade.

  • Market reaction was limited as China’s export growth slowed in August, weighed down by weaker shipments to the US as a temporary boost from Beijing’s tariff truce with its top consumer market fades. Market reaction was limited so far.

  • Onshore property shares rose 1.5% after China’s tier 1 city Shenzhen eased some home purchase restrictions last Friday.

