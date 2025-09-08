BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan earthquake survivors refuse to return to villages, fearing landslides

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MASUD: Haunted by the fear that aftershocks could bring rocks crashing down from the mountains, the survivors of Afghan earthquakes vowed not to return to destroyed villages but camp in fields and on riverbanks instead, even without tents to keep off the rain.

“We have no shelter, not even a tent,” said 67-year-old farmer Adam Khan, leaning on a stick outside his ruined home in the village of Masud in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar, devastated last week by earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks.

“It rained last night, we had no place to take cover,” he added. “Our biggest fear is the big rocks that could come down at any moment.”

Two earthquakes since around midnight on Aug. 31 killed more than 2,200 people and injured over 3,600 across the region, flattening thousands of homes, while aftershocks brought fresh landslides, leaving families trapped between unstable mountains and swollen rivers.

Aid groups sped in food and supplies by helicopter, but survivors say help is patchy and slow.

Afghanistan’s poverty and inadequate infrastructure maroon many villages hours from the nearest road, while most homes, build of mud and stone, crumbled instantly in the tremors.

Families cluster in makeshift camps dotting the area. In the village of Shaheedan, farmer Shams-ur-Rahman, 40, said he lost six relatives and fled with his family of nine. Now they sit in the open beside a road, flanked by their few possessions.

“The tents they gave us cannot even accommodate our children,” he said. “On the way down from the mountain, I had no shoes for my son, so I shared mine with him in turns as we walked down.”

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

For some, the displacement looks set to be permanent. In the harsh glare of the sun Gul Ahmad, 51, stood beside his relatives, the women of his family crouched in the shade of a wall as their pop-up tents flapped in the dust nearby.

“Even if there is no earthquake, a simple rainfall could bring rocks crashing down on us,” he said. “We will not go back. The government must provide us a place.”

Without sufficient shelter, sanitation and food, the trauma will spread disease and poverty in one of the world’s poorest and most quake-prone nations, international aid agencies say.

Some of the worst affected are children. Twelve-year-old Sadiq was pulled out alive after being trapped for 11 hours under rubble, in which his grandmother and a cousin were killed beside him.

“I thought I would die,” he said, sitting quietly on a rope bed as cousins and uncles milled around the family’s shelter. “It felt like doomsday.”

Afghanistan earthquake Afghan earthquake survivors

Comments

200 characters

Afghan earthquake survivors refuse to return to villages, fearing landslides

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Saudi Arabia sends relief convoy for Punjab’s flood victims

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan

Chicken prices could rise as corn prices shoot up 64%

Read more stories