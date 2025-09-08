BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.54%)
DCL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (9.53%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
FFL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.66%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
HUBC 199.10 Increased By ▲ 13.03 (7%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.15 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.58%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.32%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.53%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.78%)
SSGC 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.42%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,950 Increased By 134.1 (0.85%)
BR30 49,522 Increased By 1238 (2.56%)
KSE100 155,564 Increased By 1287.1 (0.83%)
KSE30 47,473 Increased By 409.6 (0.87%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Oscar winner Zhao shows the Bard’s life and sorrows in ‘Hamnet’

  • It's very different because there are no sunsets. No magic hour in this film," Zhao said, noting the style that previously won her an Oscar
Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TORONTO: In director Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” the Oscar winner explores a new landscape of forests, greenery and dark clouds in 16th-century England to tell the story of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes overcoming the death of their 11-year-old son.

Zhao walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s Canadian premiere on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival with stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, who play Agnes and Shakespeare.

“Essentially you’ve got two Irish people and a Chinese woman in charge of a story that is so quintessentially British. It’s exciting to me,” Mescal told Reuters.

Zhao, who has won several awards for her 2020 drama “Nomadland,” takes the audience on an emotional journey showing the Bard’s domestic life through the eyes of his wife Agnes, portraying his life as a father and husband rather than his literary genius.

The film is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel “Hamnet,” acknowledging that the names Hamlet and Hamnet were interchangeable in Shakespeare’s day.

The story is set in Stratford-upon-Avon, where Shakespeare spends his early years, falls in love with Agnes and raises his family before moving to London to become a playwright.

While grief and sorrow are the main themes in the film, showing how Shakespeare and Agnes grieve in their own way over their son Hamnet, there are moments of joy showing the Bard as a father.

Armani to be buried today in private ceremony

“It’s very different because there are no sunsets. No magic hour in this film,” Zhao said, noting the style that previously won her an Oscar.

“The challenge (as I was making this film) was to keep myself on one stage, in one room and be with myself in stillness…It’s very uncomfortable, but that’s part of the process.”

Hamnet will be released in movie theaters in late 2025.

Oscar Toronto International Film Festival William Shakespeare Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet

Comments

200 characters

Oscar winner Zhao shows the Bard’s life and sorrows in ‘Hamnet’

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories