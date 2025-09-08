Armani to be buried today in private ceremony

ROME: Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died aged 91, will be buried on Monday in a private family ceremony in a village near Milan, local officials said.

Thousands filed past his coffin over the weekend, on display next to the headquarters of his multi-billion-euro lifestyle company in Milan.

Armani, who died on Thursday, will be buried in the medieval village of Rivalta south of Milan, where his mother is also interred, the local association for the castles in the region said on Sunday.