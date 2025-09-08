BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.65 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.49%)
DCL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (9.75%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.71%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
HUBC 199.45 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (7.19%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.85%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (6.08%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
POWER 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
PPL 189.11 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.27%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.53%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.40 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.57%)
SSGC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
TRG 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,532 Increased By 1254.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 47,459 Increased By 396.2 (0.84%)
Print 2025-09-08

Armani to be buried today in private ceremony

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am
A picture shows the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan, on September 6, 2025. Photo: AFP
A picture shows the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan, on September 6, 2025. Photo: AFP

ROME: Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died aged 91, will be buried on Monday in a private family ceremony in a village near Milan, local officials said.

Thousands filed past his coffin over the weekend, on display next to the headquarters of his multi-billion-euro lifestyle company in Milan.

Armani, who died on Thursday, will be buried in the medieval village of Rivalta south of Milan, where his mother is also interred, the local association for the castles in the region said on Sunday.

