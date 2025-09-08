BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.64%)
DCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (9.09%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
FFL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
GCIL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.23%)
HUBC 199.00 Increased By ▲ 12.93 (6.95%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.63 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.02%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.49 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (6.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 188.93 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.17%)
PREMA 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.5%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.62%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,493 Increased By 1215.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 47,443 Increased By 379.6 (0.81%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-08

Futures market activity dips

Recorder Review Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The futures segment of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a steep decline in activity during the outgoing week. Trading volumes in futures contracts dropped 51 percent week-on-week to 209.4 million shares compared to 427.6 million shares a week earlier, highlighting a marked reduction in speculative participation.

In value terms, turnover in the futures market also fell to Rs11.35 billion from Rs25.26 billion, reflecting a 55 percent contraction over the week.

The futures spread widened significantly to 12.9 percent, up 689 basis points from the previous week’s 6 percent, suggesting higher risk premiums and reduced appetite for leveraged positions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX trading activity

Comments

200 characters

Futures market activity dips

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories