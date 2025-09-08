Futures market activity dips

KARACHI: The futures segment of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a steep decline in activity during the outgoing week. Trading volumes in futures contracts dropped 51 percent week-on-week to 209.4 million shares compared to 427.6 million shares a week earlier, highlighting a marked reduction in speculative participation.

In value terms, turnover in the futures market also fell to Rs11.35 billion from Rs25.26 billion, reflecting a 55 percent contraction over the week.

The futures spread widened significantly to 12.9 percent, up 689 basis points from the previous week’s 6 percent, suggesting higher risk premiums and reduced appetite for leveraged positions.

