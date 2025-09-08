BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
Sep 08, 2025

Sindh braces for major calamity?

Anwar Khan Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 09:14am

KARACHI: Sindh is facing a weather disaster as ‘very high floods’ and torrential rains are set to hit the province between September 8 and 14.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday warned that swollen rivers and relentless downpours may submerge towns, wash through riversides, and force mass evacuations.

The Indus River at Guddu is forecast to reach very high flood stage between September 8 and 9. The Chenab at Panjnad is already in very high flood and will stay so for at least 24 hours. The Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is at an exceptional high level after heavy water releases from India.

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

These rivers, combined with a strong weather system pulling monsoon currents into Sindh, are expected to unleash severe urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and other divisions.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a deep depression over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Sindh will drive a week of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and isolated torrential downpours.

The heaviest rainfall until September 11 is likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Jamshoro.

Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki will also see widespread thunderstorms with scattered moderate to very heavy falls.

Karachi division will face intermittent rain and thunderstorms from the evening of September 7 through September 11, with chances of exceptionally heavy showers.

The PDMA said Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions may suffer the worst impacts. Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana are at risk of crippling urban flooding. Major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, and Shaheed Benazirabad could experience water logging, blocked roads, extended power outages, and damage to fragile infrastructure.

In Karachi, thunderstorms are likely to develop by Sunday evening, followed by heavy rain on September 8 and 9. Temperatures will drop to 29 to 31 degrees Celsius on September 8 and 28 to 30 degrees Celsius on September 9, though humidity will stay high.

The PDMA cautioned that weak rooftops and walls of katcha houses may collapse, while billboards, solar panels, and electric poles could be torn down by strong winds. Farmers have been urged to delay harvesting to prevent crop losses. Emergency instructions have been issued to district administrations, disaster management authorities, law enforcement agencies, and the military. Evacuations are being prepared in flood-prone areas.

It further cautioned of severe urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and other divisions, urging all concerned authorities to remain on high alert and take immediate measures to prevent disaster.

