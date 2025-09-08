KARACHI: Pakistan rupee recorded another positive week as it gained Re0.12 or 0.04 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.65, against 281.77 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad during the previous week said Pakistan’s economy was positioned on a more stable footing, with growth projected between 3.25 percent and 4.25 percent in FY2026.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025, a reading lower than that of July 2025, when it had stood at 4.1 percent, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Pakistan’s trade deficit significantly increased by over 30 percent to USD2.87 billion in August 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The country’s trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of USD2.20 billion in August 2024.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD28 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at USD14.30 billion as of August 29, 2025.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.66 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to USD5.36 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 50 paise for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 282.27 and 283.10, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 25 paise for buying and 23 paise for selling, closing at 328.90 and 330.87, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 76.83 and 77.10, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 75.13 and 75.40, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.65

Offer Close Rs. 281.85

Bid Open Rs. 281.77

Offer Open Rs. 281.97

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.27

Offer Close Rs. 283.10

Bid Open Rs. 282.77

Offer Open Rs. 283.60

=========================================

