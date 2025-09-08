BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.64%)
DCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (9.09%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
FFL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
GCIL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.23%)
HUBC 199.00 Increased By ▲ 12.93 (6.95%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.63 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.02%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.49 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (6.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 188.93 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.17%)
PREMA 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.5%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.62%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,493 Increased By 1215.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 47,443 Increased By 379.6 (0.81%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-08

Another positive week

Recorder Review Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee recorded another positive week as it gained Re0.12 or 0.04 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.65, against 281.77 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad during the previous week said Pakistan’s economy was positioned on a more stable footing, with growth projected between 3.25 percent and 4.25 percent in FY2026.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2025, a reading lower than that of July 2025, when it had stood at 4.1 percent, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Pakistan’s trade deficit significantly increased by over 30 percent to USD2.87 billion in August 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The country’s trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of USD2.20 billion in August 2024.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD28 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at USD14.30 billion as of August 29, 2025.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.66 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to USD5.36 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 50 paise for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 282.27 and 283.10, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 25 paise for buying and 23 paise for selling, closing at 328.90 and 330.87, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 76.83 and 77.10, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 75.13 and 75.40, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.65

Offer Close Rs. 281.85

Bid Open Rs. 281.77

Offer Open Rs. 281.97

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.27

Offer Close Rs. 283.10

Bid Open Rs. 282.77

Offer Open Rs. 283.60

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR

Comments

200 characters

Another positive week

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories