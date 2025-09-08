Tara Group inks MoUs with Chinese partners on agri research

LAHORE: Tara Group Pakistan has signed a series of memorandum of understandings with Chinese partners to expand cooperation in agricultural research and development, biotechnology and local seed production for field crops and vegetables.

The agreements were concluded by Dr Shehryar Khalid, Managing Director of Tara Group, at the 2nd Pakistan China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing. The session was chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The collaborations will focus on sustainable and climate resilient farming to reinforce national food security and improve farm productivity. The MOUs include initiatives in crop science, development and seed technology.

Tara Group said enhanced access to quality seed and applied research linkages with Chinese institutions will contribute to productivity gains for growers.

The conference highlighted agriculture as a priority sector in Pakistan China cooperation, with participants noting that technology transfer and local production can ease input constraints and help address challenges posed by climate change.

