BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.84 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (9.82%)
DGKC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (1.87%)
FCCL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.55%)
GCIL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
HUBC 199.25 Increased By ▲ 13.18 (7.08%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (6.05%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.32%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.44%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.64%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.37%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,526 Increased By 1248.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 47,455 Increased By 392.1 (0.83%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Tara Group inks MoUs with Chinese partners on agri research

Press Release Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Tara Group Pakistan has signed a series of memorandum of understandings with Chinese partners to expand cooperation in agricultural research and development, biotechnology and local seed production for field crops and vegetables.

The agreements were concluded by Dr Shehryar Khalid, Managing Director of Tara Group, at the 2nd Pakistan China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing. The session was chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The collaborations will focus on sustainable and climate resilient farming to reinforce national food security and improve farm productivity. The MOUs include initiatives in crop science, development and seed technology.

Tara Group said enhanced access to quality seed and applied research linkages with Chinese institutions will contribute to productivity gains for growers.

The conference highlighted agriculture as a priority sector in Pakistan China cooperation, with participants noting that technology transfer and local production can ease input constraints and help address challenges posed by climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoUs Agri research Tara Group

Comments

200 characters

Tara Group inks MoUs with Chinese partners on agri research

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories