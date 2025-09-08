Tahir made Balochistan IGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Muhammad Tahir as the new Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Tahir, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, was previously serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before being assigned to his new role in Balochistan.

The sources said that the appointment came as part of routine administrative changes and was seen as an important development for the province, where the police force continued to face significant challenges in maintaining law and order.