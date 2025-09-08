BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
DCL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.16%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
FFL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.55%)
HUBC 198.69 Increased By ▲ 12.62 (6.78%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.59%)
PAEL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.1%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.21%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.72%)
PTC 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.25%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,510 Increased By 1232.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 47,446 Increased By 382.7 (0.81%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Tahir made Balochistan IGP

NNI Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Muhammad Tahir as the new Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Tahir, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, was previously serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before being assigned to his new role in Balochistan.

The sources said that the appointment came as part of routine administrative changes and was seen as an important development for the province, where the police force continued to face significant challenges in maintaining law and order.

Balochistan Police Muhammad Tahir Balochistan IGP

Comments

200 characters

Tahir made Balochistan IGP

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories