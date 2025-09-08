BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
Balochistan: PTI supports strike call

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced its full support for the September 8 (today) wheel-jam and shutter-down strike in Balochistan, following directives from its jailed founding chairman, Imran Khan.

The strike, jointly announced by six opposition parties – including the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party, National Party, and Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen – is being held in protest against rising lawlessness, terrorism, and what the organisers described as the government’s failure to ensure security in the province.

According to a statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department, the party’s support for the strike comes on the instructions of its incarcerated founding chairman, Imran Khan.

The statement said the protest is being held in the aftermath of the recent suicide attack at Shahwani Stadium, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

The PTI termed the strike a collective response to the deteriorating security situation and a means to express solidarity with the victims of terrorism.

It also criticised the federal and provincial governments, accusing them of failing to protect citizens and curb the rising wave of militancy.

The party further alleged that extremism is resurging in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other parts of the country due to what it described as misguided policies and misplaced priorities of the current administration.

Reiterating its commitment to democratic principles, the PTI stated that it would continue its struggle for peace, justice, and fundamental rights with greater determination, despite the challenges posed by terrorism and what it called “state oppression.”

