JUI-F observes ‘day of gratitude’

Published 08 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh chapter has observed a “Day of Gratitude,” holding rallies in Karachi to mark the anniversary of Pakistan’s 1974 declaration of Ahmadis, or Qadianis, as non-Muslims.

Addressing the gatherings, JUI-F Sindh Deputy Chief Qari Muhammad Usman said the belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) was central to Islam and warned against any attempt to amend constitutional provisions safeguarding it.

He described the Qadiani movement as a challenge to Muslim unity and said, “Every Muslim considers it an honour to sacrifice his life for the sanctity of Prophethood.”

He welcomed last year’s Supreme Court move to delete controversial paragraphs from a ruling on the issue, saying it had reduced public unease. He also accused successive governments of “seeking to dilute the country’s Islamic identity under foreign influence,” but insisted JUI-F would remain a barrier to such efforts.

