Terrorism challenge: trust in institutions

Erosion of trust of the young generation in the social and economic future of Pakistan is the main reason for immigration of talented youth in Pakistan. In the author’s view almost 90% of graduates of Dow Medical College, Aga Khan Medical University and qualified accountants from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan have already left Pakistan or are anxious to leave the country for good. The same is the case in other cities of Pakistan.

A recent article in a noted daily summarised this matter well:

Social and cultural factors are also playing a role in the decision of young people to leave Pakistan. Pakistan is a conservative society with strict social norms and expectations. Young people who are looking to break free from these norms and pursue a more liberal lifestyle may feel that they are unable to do so in their home country. This is especially true for young women, who may face discrimination and harassment if they try to assert their independence and pursue their own goals.

Finally, many young people in Pakistan are leaving the country because they feel that the grass is greener on the other side. They see the success stories of other young people who have moved abroad and are living the dream, and they want to be a part of that success. They feel that they can achieve more and live a better life in a country that offers them more opportunities and a better quality of life.

These youngsters have lost hope primarily for the reason that there is constant instability on the western borders with Afghanistan since 1979. This means that a generation of around 40 years of age has seen a constant trouble in that area. The narrative relating to that trouble is constantly changed. So our youngster who is now 40 years old has lost trust in that narrative. They are highly confused.

At one time some elements were our friends now they are treated as enemies. In the recent past especially after 2022 the new term ‘Fitna Khawarij’ has been used to identify the people who are fighting a war against the state of Pakistan, especially in the KPK areas where our courageous forces are being regularly martyred.

The author would neither like to discuss the religious doctrine of the people who are called ‘Kharijites’ nor does he have any intention to give a historical background of people belonging to that mindset however it is necessary to let people know the primary mindset as a common man is generally confused about persons who are fighting a war against our state. The mindset of Kharijites, which is universally accepted is as under:

The Kharijites assert that faith without accompanying deeds is useless, and that anyone who commits a major sin is an unbeliever (kafir; pl. kuffar) and must repent to restore the true faith. However, the Kharijite notion of unbelief (kufr) differed from the mainstream Muslim definition, which understood a kafir as someone who was a non-Muslim. To the Kharijites, kufr implied a defective Muslim, or pseudo-Muslim, who rejected true Islam.

If the right to correct a defective Muslim is given to individuals then there cannot be an end. Accordingly, since inception this mindset has been rejected by all schools of thoughts in Islam.

The war being fought by our forces is to be complimented by the public at large especially those in charge of schools, colleges, madrassas and mosques to explain the absurdity of the other view.

The author feels that at present a perception is being created that such people are confused or misguided. In the author’s view it is not so. The enemy on the other side is very clear in his mind that his cause is clear and valid. It is the duty of the scholars to tell publicly that there are clear demarcations for the responsibility of a person and a state in this field and the matter of faith cannot be left to be decided by individuals, etc.

It is the author’s view that this is not being done and the lack of intellectual war is stabilising the mindset on the other side. It is to be taken into account that any enemy outside Pakistan would be willing to hire such a mindset, who is working with conviction, to destroy the stability of the state of Pakistan.

Notwithstanding the security issues, the primary question before the author is whether we are winning or losing the intellectual war.

In this connection it is important to note that there are constant disturbances in the districts of Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat in KPK. It is an accepted fact that terrain is difficult to operate; however, in this age of technology there appears to be a need to undertake a coordinated operation with the use of force and technology to clear the area from these enemies of the state. In the past Karachi had been a troubled area; however, many state actions were undertaken since 1992 to improve the law and order in the city and things have substantially improved.

It appears that time has come to undertake a very serious operation in these areas as continuous trouble in one part of the country seriously disturbs the whole economic environment and sustainable economic development is not possible in that situation.

