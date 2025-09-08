BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.8%)
DCL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (8.51%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
GCIL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.23%)
HUBC 198.50 Increased By ▲ 12.43 (6.68%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.93%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.85%)
NBP 173.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.65%)
PAEL 56.31 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.21%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.12 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.27%)
PREMA 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
TREET 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,525 Increased By 1240.9 (2.57%)
KSE100 155,552 Increased By 1274.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 47,461 Increased By 397.9 (0.85%)
Five killed after migrant boat hits coast guard vessel off Turkey

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 06:45am

ANKARA: Five people were killed and another severely wounded when a boat carrying migrants hit a Turkish coast guard vessel off northwest Turkey on Sunday, a local governor’s office said, adding a search operation was underway for a missing person.

In a statement, the governor’s office said a high-speed boat carrying 34 migrants and one migrant trafficker hit the coast guard vessel off Ayvalik district’s Badavut coast.

“As a result of the search and rescue operations in the region, it was determined that 5 people who fell into the sea lost their lives. One person, a woman, was severely wounded and sent to hospital,” it said, adding authorities were still searching for one missing person.

