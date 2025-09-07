New Stellantis CEO calls for EU to help support car sector

The new chief executive of carmaker Stellantis has urged the European Union to show flexibility on the transition to electric vehicles in order to protect the auto industry.

“A strategic dialogue is very important, but now it’s vital to act with urgency. There is no time for delays,” said Antonio Filosa, who became Stellantis CEO in June.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to host automotive sector executives on September 12 to discuss the future of the sector, which is facing twin threats of Chinese competition in electric vehicles and U.S. tariffs.

Filosa, head of a group whose brands include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Chrysler, Jeep, and Opel, called on the European Commission to support the sale of cars such as hybrids to bring down the average age of vehicles on the road.

“A European policy that encourages the replacement of older cars with new cars and a wider choice of powertrains would have a greater impact on global CO2 emissions than the annual new car market does,” he said in a joint interview with Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore and France’s Les Echos.

Filosa said the Light Commercial Vehicle sector was facing an emergency and added that the period over which CO2 emissions in the category were calculated should be extended to five years from three.

He also sought to dismiss speculation that Stellantis could seek a buyer for Maserati as he reviews its brand portfolio.

“I want to make it clear that Maserati is not for sale, but we need to understand which products to develop and which long-term strategy to adopt for one of our most iconic brands,” he said.