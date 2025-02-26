AIRLINK 184.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.97%)
Stellantis says 2024 profits fall 70% on North America troubles

AFP Published 26 Feb, 2025 01:38pm
PARIS: The Stellantis car giant – which includes Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Peugeot – on Wednesday reported a 70 percent fall in 2024 profits against the previous year because of troubles in North America.

The group, which is looking for a new CEO, also reported a 17 percent fall in turnover to 156.9 billion euros ($164.6 billion) which it blamed on “temporary gaps in product offerings” and sales promotions to reduce stocks.

It said profit fell from 18.6 billion euros in 2023 to 5.5 billion euros last year.

Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares quit in December amid differences over how to confront the group’s profit slump.

Stellantis reverses Ohio layoffs weeks after CEO’s abrupt departure

“In the 90 days since the leadership transition began, and while the process to select the next CEO within the first half of 2025 continues, the interim leadership team has taken quick, decisive actions to improve the company’s performance and profitability,” said a Stellantis statement announcing the results.

It said this included: “Prioritizing critical launches to better meet evolving customer needs, especially in the US.” The group promised 10 new launches in 2025.

Stellantis had reported growing difficulties including model launches delayed because of electrical problems and lower sales in North America, its key market.

The Italian-US-French group’s 14 brands include Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Opel, Maserati, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep.

