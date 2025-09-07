BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
Sports

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka to level T20 series

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2025 11:41am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe took 15 overs to ensure a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second of their Twenty20 internationals on Saturday, levelling the series and setting up a decisive clash on Sunday.

Captain Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Brad Evans took three wickets each as Zimbabwe took full advantage of a difficult pitch to skittle out Sri Lanka for 80 in 17.4 overs after winning the toss and putting the tourists into bat.

Zimbabwe lost their first three wickets in the first five overs of their reply, but Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa put together an unbeaten six-wicket partnership to win the match with 34 balls remaining.

Hard-hitting Mendis ensures Sri Lanka win T20 clash against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka won the opening game of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club by four wickets on Wednesday.

Harare Sports Club Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Tashinga Musekiwa Brad Evans

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka to level T20 series

