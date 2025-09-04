BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
Sports

Hard-hitting Mendis ensures Sri Lanka win T20 clash against Zimbabwe

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kamindu Mendis’ hard hitting dragged Sri Lanka over the line as they beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first of their Twenty20 series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Mendis blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 16 balls to see the visitors to victory with five balls to spare after they had struggled earlier in their innings.

Zimbabwe were put into bat and, with opener Brian Bennett scoring 81, reached 175-7 off their 20 overs, to which Sri Lanka replied with 177-6. Pathum Nissanka top scored with 55 runs.

Labuschagne stops obsessing over technique in bid to reclaim Test spot

The second T20 international is also at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

