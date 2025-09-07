BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PSG hit with double injury blow as Dembele and Doue ruled out for weeks

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2025
Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele faces about six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while winger Desire Doue will be out of action for around four weeks due to a calf problem, the European champions said.

They suffered the injuries during France’s 2-0 victory over Ukraine in the World Cup qualifiers in Poland on Friday. Doue was replaced by Dembele at halftime, only for the 28-year-old to later limp off in the 81st minute.

Dembele, one of the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, was instrumental in PSG’s treble-winning campaign last season, which included their first Champions League title, Ligue 1, French Cup and French Super Cup triumphs.

He bagged 35 goals and registered 16 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for PSG last season.

Morocco first African nation to qualify for 2026 World Cup

“Ousmane Dembele has suffered a serious injury to his right hamstring. He is expected to be unavailable for around six weeks,” PSG said in a statement on Saturday.

“Also picking up an injury during the encounter, Desire Doue suffered a strain in his right calf and will be out for around four weeks.”

PSG will next be in action when they host Lens in Ligue 1 on September 14, followed by the start of their Champions League title defence against Atalanta three days later.

Their packed September schedule also includes Ligue 1 matches against Olympique de Marseille and Auxerre, leading up to a highly-anticipated Champions League clash with Barcelona, Dembele’s former club, on October 1.

France, meanwhile, host Iceland in Group D of their World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

