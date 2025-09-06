Moderate to heavy rains ‘likely to batter Karachi’ from Sunday to Thursday

Karachi is expected to be lashed by rainfalls from Sunday through Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

Due to a weather system forming over Sindh and India’s Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the eastern parts of the province from Saturday, bringing rains for the next five days.

“Yesterday’s low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan (India) now lies as a well-marked low pressure over southeast Rajasthan (India) and adjoining Sindh,” said the Met Office.

It said thundershower with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi division from Sunday evening to September 11, with occasional gaps.

The PMD further said widespread thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in scores of other districts in the province, including Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad, Badin and Jamshoro from Saturday night till September 10, with occasional gaps.

While, widespread thundershower — with scattered moderate to isolated heavy falls — are likely in Dadu, Larkana, shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts from September 7 to 10, with occasional gaps.

The weather advisory department also warned that heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, cause urban flooding and water logging in low lying areas in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Sujawal and Hyderabad.

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

The downpour may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period, it maintained.

Deputy Director for Chief Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum also advised farmers to manage their activities, keeping in view the weather forecast.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

The Met Office warned that River Indus at Guddu Barrage is expected to attain very high level flood on September 7.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the PMD warned that exceptionally high flood level will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, while river Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain high to very high flood level during the next 24-hours.

The FFD also said river Indus at Guddu is expected to attain high flood from September 8 to 9.

Whereas, flash flooding is also expected in the nullah of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Kirthar Range and East Balochistan from September 7 to 9.

Urban flooding is also expected in the major cities of Sindh province from September 7 to 9, it added.