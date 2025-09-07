FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal currency exchange networks and human smuggling groups in different parts of the country, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of millions in cash.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the agency’s Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar carried out a targeted operation against a hundi-hawala network.

Two suspects, identified as Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Latif, were arrested during raids in Peshawar.

The FIA said the suspects were found involved in illegal money transfer activities, and more than Rs216 million was recovered from their possession. Evidence related to hawala transactions was also seized.

The spokesperson added that the arrested individuals failed to produce any valid licence for currency dealings and could not provide satisfactory answers regarding the recovered cash. A formal investigation has been initiated.

In a separate action, FIA’s Balochistan Zone foiled an attempt to illegally cross into Iran by sea, arresting 60 individuals in Gwadar’s Jiwani area. Those detained included 19 from Malakand, 16 from Bannu, nine each from Gujranwala and Lower Dir, three from Upper Dir, and two from Mardan.

The FIA confirmed that four separate cases have been registered against the suspects. Further investigations are underway.