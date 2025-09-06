BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iraq’s premier says he hopes producers will reconsider oil export quota

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 06:59pm

BAGHDAD: Iraq hopes fellow producers will reconsider its oil export quota to better reflect its production capacity, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Saturday, a day ahead of an OPEC+ meeting in a rare public comment by a senior Iraqi official.

Iraq, the group’s largest overproducer, is under pressure from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output to compensate for having produced more than its agreed volume.

It is among countries that submitted plans in April to make further oil output cuts to compensate for pumping above agreed quotas.

Iraq’s oil exports averaged 3.38 million barrels per day in August, according to the oil ministry. September average oil exports are expected to be between 3.4 million bpd and 3.45 million, the chief of the state oil company SOMO said on Saturday.

OPEC counts oil flows from Kurdistan as part of Iraq’s quota.

Sudani previously appealed publicly for a review of Iraq’s production quota in late 2022.

OPEC+, which includes OPEC members plus Russia and other allies, has reversed its strategy of output cuts from April and has already raised quotas by some 2.5 million barrels per day, about 2.4% of world demand.

Oil heads for weekly loss as higher supply expected

The move is intended to boost market share and follows pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to lower oil prices.

Eight countries from OPEC+ are set to meet online on Sunday to consider a further output hike.

Another output boost would mean OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, would be starting to unwind a second layer of cuts of about 1.65 million barrels per day, or 1.6% of world demand, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Responding to a question about Sunday’s meeting, Iraq’s OPEC representative Ali Nazar said attention was focused on balancing the market, whether through increases, maintaining current production, or cuts.

Separately, Sudani also said there would be arrangements to facilitate the entry of major oil companies to Iraq.

In the past two years, Iraq has signed agreements with oil majors that had previously retreated from the country, including Chevron, France’s TotalEnergies and UK oil major BP.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Brent crude WTI crude oil export

Comments

200 characters

Iraq’s premier says he hopes producers will reconsider oil export quota

Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

Trump signs order offering some tariff exemptions to countries with US trade deals

Moderate to heavy rains ‘likely to batter Karachi’ from Sunday to Thursday

South Africa to play Test, T20I, ODI series in Pakistan later this year

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

In Pictures: Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour

US extends humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

World Bank flags serious flaws in Pakistan’s health budgeting system

Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Read more stories