BML 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.89%)
BOP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.12%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
CPHL 96.19 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.82%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.99%)
FFL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
GCIL 31.43 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.41%)
HUBC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 7.38 (4.15%)
KEL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
MLCF 109.52 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.34%)
NBP 169.50 Increased By ▲ 12.99 (8.3%)
PAEL 53.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
POWER 20.30 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (8.85%)
PPL 185.60 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (2.6%)
PREMA 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PTC 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.59%)
SNGP 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.35%)
SSGC 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,766 Increased By 158.5 (1.02%)
BR30 48,053 Increased By 1662.8 (3.58%)
KSE100 153,972 Increased By 1306 (0.86%)
KSE30 46,935 Increased By 434.9 (0.94%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for weekly loss as higher supply expected

  • Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.64 a barrel
Reuters Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 03:18pm

LONDON: Oil extended its decline into a third session on Friday, heading for a weekly loss for the first time in three weeks as expectations grow of higher supply and a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to demand concerns.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that eight members of OPEC+ will consider raising production further at a meeting on Sunday.

US crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels last week, rather than falling as analysts expected.

Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.64 a barrel by 0810 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.15.

“There are increasing stories and signs of a future where feedstock supply is unlikely to be a problem,” said John Evans at oil broker PVM.

For the week, Brent is down 2.2% and WTI down 1.3%.

Expectations are growing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia - known together as OPEC+ - will push more barrels into the market to regain market share at Sunday’s meeting.

Another boost would mean that OPEC+, which pumps about half of the world’s oil, would be starting to unwind a second layer of output cuts of about 1.65 million barrels per day, or 1.6% of world demand, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Strength in the downstream sector has been a key support for prices, BMI analysts said in a report, but refining margins will likely be squeezed in coming months as global demand growth wanes and refiners ramp up maintenance.

Supply risks continue to support the market, however. U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that Europe must stop buying Russian oil, a White House official said.

Any cuts to Russia’s crude exports or other disruption to supplies could push global oil prices higher.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil heads for weekly loss as higher supply expected

Bulls take control of PSX, KSE-100 crosses 154,000

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Very high flood level expected in Sutlej, Chenab as India releases water

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Read more stories