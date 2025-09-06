BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
South Africa to play Test, T20I, ODI series in Pakistan later this year

Published 06 Sep, 2025 03:24pm

Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 will begin on 12 October, when they host the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions South Africa for a two Test-match series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 12 to 16 October, which will also be the first five-day match at the stadium since it’s complete renovation earlier this year to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The second Test match is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October. This will be South Africa’s first Test tour to Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost a two-Test match series 2-0 to the hosts.

At the conclusion of the red-ball matches, both sides will feature in three T20Is from 28 October to 1 November, with first T20I taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining two T20Is will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium. The series will conclude with three ODIs taking place from 4 to 8 November at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This will be the first ODI at the stadium in 17 years, with Pakistan having beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets at the venue on 11 April, 2008.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed:

“We are looking forward to welcome South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans.

“The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country.”

South Africa tour to Pakistan

12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

