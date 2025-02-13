AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
Pakistan defeat South Africa in record chase

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2025 07:37am

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha cracked centuries to guide Pakistan into the tri-series final with a thumping six-wicket win over South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

Rizwan led Pakistan’s highest successful chase in all one-day internationals of 353 in 49 overs with a magnificent 122 not out while Salman slammed 134 for his maiden century at the National Stadium.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand at the same venue on Friday in the final of the event which is a key warm-up for the Champions Trophy which starts next week. The hundreds made by Rizwan and Salman overshadowed Matthew Breetzke’s record of scoring most runs by a batsman in his first two one-day internationals of 150 and 83.

Breetzke’s innings had set up an imposing South Africa total of 352-5.

Rizwan and Salman built a match-changing stand of 260, a new record for the fourth wicket for Pakistan, improving on the 206 scored by Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan against India at Centurion in 2009.

Mohammad Rizwan National stadium karachi tri series Pakistan vs South Africa ODI

