BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe says tying Henry an honour but not dwelling on all-time record

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 01:49pm

France forward Kylian Mbappe said equalling Thierry Henry’s tally of 51 international goals was an honour, but added that surpassing Olivier Giroud’s all-time record was not something he dwells on, as his focus stays on winning titles with Les Bleus.

Mbappe’s 82nd-minute strike against Ukraine on Friday, set up by his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni following a swift counterattack, lifted him to 51 international goals, level with Henry in second place on France’s all-time scoring list, behind Giroud’s 57.

France opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 2-0 victory over Ukraine, with Michael Olise scoring early before Mbappe sealed the result late on at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland.

“Big up to Titi (Henry)! But now I want to surpass him! It’s an honour to equal a player like Henry,” Mbappe, 26, told TF1.

“Everyone knows what he means to us French people, even more so to strikers. He’s someone who paved the way, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for him.

“Reaching this milestone so early is crazy, but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win games and titles.”

Mbappe is firmly on track to surpass Giroud, who ended his international career after the conclusion of the 2024 European Championship, where France lost to eventual champions Spain in the semi-finals.

Since making his France debut in 2017, Mbappe has already enjoyed a glittering international career, including the 2018 World Cup triumph and the 2020-21 Nations League title.

“The record is getting closer, but it’s not something I think about,” the France captain said. “I don’t know if it’s because I think I can beat it, or because I think there are more important things.

“But it’s true that being the top scorer in the history of the French national team is no small feat.”

France next host Iceland in Group D at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe Thierry Henry

Comments

200 characters

Mbappe says tying Henry an honour but not dwelling on all-time record

Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

Moderate to heavy rains ‘likely to batter Karachi’ from Sunday to Thursday

South Africa to play Test, T20I, ODI series in Pakistan later this year

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

US extends humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

World Bank flags serious flaws in Pakistan’s health budgeting system

Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Pakistan Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Pakistan govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Read more stories