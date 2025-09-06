BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

  • Cuts affect partial bandwidth capacity on SMW4, IMEWE systems
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 12:27pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Saturday announced that internet users in the country may experience service slowdowns following submarine cable cuts near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In an official statement, the PTCL said that the cuts had affected partial bandwidth capacity on the SMW4 and IMEWE systems. “As a result, internet users in Pakistan may experience some service degradation during peak hours,” the telecommunication company noted.

Internet services face major disruption in Pakistan

The telecom operator assured subscribers that its international partners were working on a priority basis to restore connectivity, while its local teams were actively arranging alternative bandwidth routes to minimise the disruption.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” PTCL added.

Submarine cable faults, which form the backbone of international internet connectivity, often lead to temporary slowdowns in countries like Pakistan where most web traffic relies on these undersea links.

