BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Musk’s Texas-sized $1 trillion payday enabled by state’s new law

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 10:55am

WILMINGTON: Elon Musk’s blow-out $1 trillion pay package from Tesla proves everything is bigger in Texas, especially under its new management-friendly law.

Last year, Tesla reincorporated in the Lone Star State after a judge in its former corporate home, Delaware, ruled a $56 billion compensation for the CEO was “unfathomable” and unfair to shareholders.

Musk urged companies to ditch Delaware and his board worked on a new pay package.

Freed from the constraints of Delaware’s widely used corporate law, Tesla has super-sized the next pay deal for Musk, already the world’s richest person.

Despite increasing his pay nearly 20-fold, there is a better chance this package will be approved and a lesser risk it will be struck down in the courts, thanks to Texas’s corporate law.

In addition, it would be harder for shareholders to challenge the independence of the two board members who developed the pay package.

Unlike the 2018 pay package, this time around Musk will be allowed to use his voting power, which is around 13.5%, according to Friday’s security filing.

If recent history is a guide, that will lock in approval.

Last year, the company’s shareholders voted to “ratify” Musk’s 2018 pay package in an attempt to essentially undo the court ruling and restore Musk’s pay package.

Musk will be able to vote about 411 million shares at this year’s shareholder meeting, nearly outweighing the 529 million shares that voted against ratification.

In the end, the ratification vote did not matter because the Delaware judge ruled it did not override her prior decision.

That ruling and her ruling striking Musk’s $56 billion compensation are on appeal.

In 2018, the company barred Musk from voting his shares to make it harder for investors to sue under Delaware law.

Tesla gets around 600 orders since India launch, Bloomberg News reports

Now Tesla does not need to do that because it has much better protection from legal challenges - the law in Texas, where it reincorporated last year.

“They are completely insulated from a shareholder lawsuit in Texas,” said Ann Lipton, a professor at the University of Colorado Law School.

Tesla told investors last year in its pitch to approve its move from Delaware to Texas that laws in the two states were “substantially equivalent” and there was no reason to believe shareholders would have weaker litigation rights in Texas.

Things, however, changed in May when Texas lawmakers allowed companies to require shareholders to own 3% of a stock before they can sue.

Tesla quickly adopted a 3% bylaw. Musk is the only individual shareholder who meets that requirement. Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street do as well, but they are passive investors.

Other investors could band together to reach the threshold.

By contrast, Delaware does not limit who can sue and many lawsuits are brought by investors with tiny stakes and the cases are overseen and funded by a handful of specialized law firms, which is a source of frustration to corporate boards.

Richard Tornetta owned nine shares of Tesla when he sued over the 2018 pay package.

“We believe this bait-and-switch effectively was an effort to pull the wool over shareholders’ eyes,” the New York State Comptroller said in a proposal in Friday’s proxy statement.

The comptroller is asking Tesla shareholders to repeal the 3% threshold at the annual meeting where shareholders will also vote on Musk’s pay package.

Lipton said if shareholders do not like the pay package proposal, they still have an option. “Sell,” she said.

Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Musk’s Texas-sized $1 trillion payday enabled by state’s new law

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in Pakistan’s health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Pakistan Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Pakistan govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: Supreme Court allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories