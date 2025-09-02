BML 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
BOP 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.26%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 94.17 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
DCL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.74%)
DGKC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.06%)
FCCL 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GCIL 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.06%)
HUBC 163.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
KOSM 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
MLCF 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.39%)
NBP 155.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.24%)
PAEL 52.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
POWER 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.38%)
PPL 179.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PREMA 41.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.42%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.5%)
SSGC 41.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TREET 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,346 Increased By 110.8 (0.73%)
BR30 44,956 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 150,838 Increased By 866.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 45,874 Increased By 219.4 (0.48%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla gets around 600 orders since India launch, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2025 11:46am

Tesla has received orders for just over 600 cars since launching sales in India in mid-July, a number that has fallen short of the company’s own expectations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker now plans to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, of which the first batch is slated to land from Shanghai in early September, Bloomberg News said.

Deliveries will initially be limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram, the report said, adding the size of shipments is based on the full payments it has received for the cars, as well as the company’s ability to deliver outside the four cities where it has a physical presence.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In July, Tesla launched its Model Y car in India for about $70,000, a price that reflects the country’s high tariffs on imported EVs.

The US EV maker has long lobbied India for lower import tariffs on cars.

Facing excess capacity in global factories and declining sales, Tesla has adopted a strategy of selling imported vehicles in India, despite the duties and levies.

Tesla cuts price for long-range RWD Model 3 in China

With deliveries estimated to begin from the third quarter, the automaker is targeting a niche segment of the domestic car market, where EVs account for just 4% of overall sales.

Although India’s road infrastructure has improved, traffic discipline - like lane driving - is still rudimentary, EV chargers are far and few, stray animals, including cattle, and potholes on the road are a big hurdle, even in cities.

Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

200 characters

Tesla gets around 600 orders since India launch, Bloomberg News reports

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Oil rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions stoke supply concerns

China’s possible rebate cut could increase solar panel prices in Pakistan

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

Nestle investors face fresh turbulence as another CEO ousted over affair with subordinate

Read more stories