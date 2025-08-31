Sindh on high alert as ‘super flood’ threatens 1.6mn people: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the provincial government had made preparations to deal with the anticipated “super flood”, which could endanger lives of more than 1.63 million people.

The chief minister addressed media at both Sukkur and Guddu barrages, while reviewing the preparations. The Sindh’s chief executive said the provincial government’s foremost priority is to protect human lives and livestock, followed by safeguarding the province’s three major barrages.

“We have devised a comprehensive strategy. First, we will save people and cattle, then ensure the safety of Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages,” he said.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers — Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, while Mukesh Chawla joined him at Guddu and Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar at Qadirpur, Ghotki.

Photo: Facebook/@SindhCMHouse

CM Murad explained that water levels in Ravi and Trimmu rivers were rising and were being closely monitored, as inflows from Trimmu would reach Sindh in about five days via Panjnad. “By tonight, Trimmu may touch its highest point, which will give us a clear estimate of how much water Sindh will receive,” he said.

The chief minister said mapping had already been completed to identify vulnerable villages. “We know exactly which areas will be affected at different water levels — 500,000 to 700,000 cusecs, 700,000 to 900,000, or even beyond. If inflows cross 900,000 cusecs, over 200,000 people may be impacted,” he warned.

He warned that Sindh’s terrain poses greater risks than Punjab’s. “In Punjab, designated breaches allow water to return quickly to the river. But Sindh lies below river level, so once water spreads, it does not recede easily,” he explained.

On the embankments, he highlighted six sensitive locations on the right bank of the Indus River. “KK Bund is particularly vulnerable, while on the left bank, Shank Bund is structurally weak and may not withstand 800,000 to 900,000 cusecs. Still, our top priority is to protect it,” he stressed.

Preparations for a “super flood,” defined as inflows of 900,000 cusecs or more, are underway. The CM said 948 relief camps have been set up, mobile health units are functional, and PDMA has established medical camps with essential medicines, including anti-snakebite vaccines. “Pakistan Navy, Army and Rangers are fully coordinating with us. Around 192 rescue boats are already deployed in katcha areas,” he added.

CM Murad assured that cooked food would be provided at relief camps and houses destroyed in katcha would later be rebuilt on higher ground. “Our utmost effort will be to minimise human losses,” he emphasised.

Recalling past floods, Murad said the Guddu Barrage had passed 1.1 million cusecs in 2010. “This time, even 900,000 to 1 million cusecs would be extremely challenging. On August 24, 550,000 cusecs had already flowed through Guddu, which touched embankments and damaged crops in some areas. If inflows remain limited, losses will be manageable, but crops may still not survive,” he observed.

The CM said all ministers, MPAs, and officials have been deployed on flood emergency duties, while security arrangements are being ensured with the help of the Corps Commander and DG Rangers. He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is in constant contact, President Asif Ali Zardari has been issuing directions, and provincial party president Nisar Khuhro has mobilised workers.

Photo: Facebook/@SindhCMHouse

“Our leadership, party, and provincial government are united in saving people. I request the media to highlight shortcomings but avoid spreading fear. Sindh is fully alert, our preparations are complete, and our priority is to protect people, livestock, and barrages,” he maintained.

Earlier, Murad visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages to review water flows, embankment conditions, and ongoing rehabilitation projects.

At Guddu Barrage, Minister Irrigation Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero told the chief minister that the rehabilitation and modernisation project, launched in 2017, has achieved 72.6 per cent physical and 78.6 per cent financial progress.

The project, being executed by China’s New Era Development Group, is now expected to be completed by March 2026. The chief minister directed that the project must be finished within the revised timeline without compromising on quality.

During his visit to Sukkur Barrage, CM Murad reviewed the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP), funded jointly by the Sindh government and the World Bank. The CM was told that the work on the project was progressing as planned and is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

The chief minister termed the rehabilitation of barrages a “historic milestone” for Sindh’s agriculture and economy, stressing that timely completion would ensure sustainable irrigation, better flood management, and protection of millions of families.

The Sindh chief minister inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund and Qadirpur Shank Bund to review measures for their protection against the River Indus.

At KK Bund, the secretary irrigation briefed the CM that the river has been attacking the structure since 1995. After the 2010 super flood, studs and spurs were installed, with seven new structures completed in 2021 between miles 11 and 18. However, the river is now threatening the downstream side of mile 18. Emergency measures, including stone dumping, stockpiling, and 24/7 monitoring, are in place.

In Qadirpur, Ghotki, the CM inspected the Shank Bund, a sensitive structure protecting 5,000 acres of katcha land and the Qadirpur Loop Bund. The bund has remained vulnerable for decades, with a major breach recorded in 2022, when a thunderstorm widened it to 550 feet. Remote sensing maps prepared on the CM’s instructions showed 739 acres out of 4,029 acres were flooded, said Sindh CM media consultant.

Murad directed the Irrigation Department to intensify monitoring and reinforcement works, stressing that KK and Qadirpur bunds are critical to protecting Sindh’s people, agriculture, and economy.

CM Murad was briefed by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Minister Makhdoom Mahboobzaman and DG Slaman Shah on flood preparedness at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, where water flow may cross 900,000 cusecs.

According to the briefing, 15 districts, 167 UCs and 1,651 villages could be affected in case of a super flood, endangering over 1.63 million people (273,148 families). To deal with the threat, 948 relief camps have been established across vulnerable areas.

In flood-prone zones between Guddu and Sukkur barrages, the at-risk population includes 101,343 people in Ghotki, 194,569 in Sukkur, 224,900 in Kashmore and 264,542 in Shikarpur. Relief camps have also been set up in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure full support for affected communities, provision of essential items in camps and close coordination with citizens. “I have assigned ministers to supervise relief and rehabilitation works, and I am personally monitoring the situation,” Murad said.