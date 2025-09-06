Weekly SPI inflation up 1.29pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation for the current week ended September 4, 2025 increased by 1.29percent.

Prices of tomatoes shot up by 46 percent on a week-on-week basis as much of its crop was either damaged or faced supply hindrances during the ongoing floods.

Prices of tomatoes soared 46.03percent on week-on-week basis and 83.45 percent on a year-on-year basis as tomatoes crops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were badly damaged by unprecedented rains and massive floods.

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.62pc

On a week-on-week basis, the prices of wheat flour increased by 25.41 percent, onions 8.57percent, Rice Basmati Broken 2.62 percent, garlic2.04percent, potatoes 1.38percent, pulse moong 1.29percent, bread 1.19percent, LPG 0.88percent, shirting 0.27percent, long cloth0.17percent, and lawn printed 0.07percent.

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of bananas of3.86 percent, diesel 0.91percent, sugar 0.13 percent, and mustard oil 0.10 percent.

During the week, of the 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 04 (07.84 percent) items decreased, and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained stable.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 5.07 percent. Apart from tomatoes, a major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 percent, wheat flour 30.27 percent, gas charges for Q1 29.85 percent, sugar 27.43 percent, gur13.21 percent, beef 13.15percent, pulse moong 12.99 percent, firewood 11.47 percent, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 11.36 percent, chicken 10.89 percent and lawn printed 7.72 percent, while major decrease is observed in the prices of onions 47 percent, garlic 25.50 percent, pulse mash 22.93 percent, potatoes 19.25 percent, pulse gram 19.04 percent, electricity charges for Q1 18.12 percent, Tea Lipton 17.93 percent, pulse masoor 6.07 percent, Rice IRRI-6 &9 4.60 percent and LPG 3.71 percent.

For the expenditure bracket up toRs17,732, SPI increased by 2.01 percent to 327.73 points from 321.28 of the previous week. For the expenditure group of Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, the SPI rose by 1.90 percent to 326.67 up from 320.58 points.

The expenditure group of Rs22,889 to Rs 29,517 saw an increase of 1.61 percent, with the SPI at 349.39 points against 343.84 points the week prior.

For the Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 expenditure group, SPI rose by 1.48 percent to 336.59 points from 331.69 points.

Meanwhile, the monthly expenditure group above Rs44,175 registered a 0.99 percent increase, with SPI standing at 333.56 points compared to 330.28 points previously.

Overall, the combined SPI for all expenditure groups was recorded at 335.41 points, marking a rise of 1.29 percent from 331.14 points recorded the previous week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025