BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

PM for formulation Climate Resilience Action Plan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for the immediate formulation of a National Climate Resilience Action Plan, warning that Pakistan faces mounting threats from increasingly extreme weather events linked to climate change.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister directed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to prepare and submit a comprehensive plan of action for the 2026 monsoon season. The ministry has been directed to finalize the plan within two weeks.

The directive comes in the wake of weeks of heavy rainfall and severe flooding that have displaced millions across the country.

Describing the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities as a “top government priority,” the prime minister directed the authorities to focus special attention on the southern riverine regions, where the risk of further flooding remains high.

He assured provincial governments of the federal government’s full support, pledging continued coordination on rescue, relief, and reconstruction efforts.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the prime minister on the current situation, reporting that floodwaters from the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers were now moving through central and southern Punjab, with Panjnad expected to be the next area affected.

They said that while authorities had initially braced for water flows as high as 1.2 million cusecs, the current forecast projects a lower but still significant flow of around 600,000 cusecs.

In Multan, emergency services, local authorities, and army units remain fully mobilised to manage the situation, with efforts focused on preventing breaches of embankments, officials added.

The NDMA reported that approximately 80 per cent of damaged power infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan and central Punjab has been restored. Key roads and bridges have also been reopened to facilitate relief operations.

The meeting was informed that the scale of the disaster has prompted one of the largest coordinated responses in recent years. Over two million people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas, and more than 4,100 individuals stranded in isolated locations have been rescued.

The officials said that federal government has so far dispatched over 6,300 tonnes of aid, and more than 2,400 medical camps have been established in affected districts.

Prime Minister Sharif called for real-time monitoring of evacuation and relief efforts to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable populations.

He announced the formation of a special committee to facilitate financial assistance for flood victims who are not currently registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

He also praised the joint efforts of NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), the military, and civil agencies, describing the response as “coordinated and determined.”

The meeting was further informed that compensation is being disbursed to the families of the deceased, the injured, and those who suffered property losses, with NADRA prioritising the most severely affected cases.

Chief secretaries from all four provinces, as well as from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, also briefed the meeting via video link on the situation in their respective regions.

The prime minister concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting affected communities until full rehabilitation is achieved. He directed all federal ministries and departments to maintain their support to provincial administrations throughout the recovery process.

The meeting was attended by senior federal ministers, the chairmen of NDMA and NADRA, and other high-ranking officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change weather flood PM Shehbaz Sharif heavy rainfalls Floods in Pakistan extreme weather disasters Monsoon Season 2025 National Climate Resilience Action Plan

Comments

200 characters

PM for formulation Climate Resilience Action Plan

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories