Proposed amendments to Universities Act discussed: FAPUASA, ASA delegation meets LHCBA, LBA chiefs

LAHORE: A joint delegation of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) and the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (ASA) held a meeting with the presidents of the Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association to deliberate on the government’s proposed amendments to the Universities Act in Punjab.

The delegation comprised Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi (President ASA), Dr Muhammad Islam (President FAPUASA, Punjab Chapter), and Dr Ghalib Ata (Vice President ASA), while the Bar leadership was represented by Malik Asif Nissoana, President Lahore High Court Bar Association, and Mubashir Rehman Ch, President Lahore Bar Association.

The academic leaders apprised the Bar presidents of the Punjab government’s proposed Universities Model Act, which seeks to enhance governmental control by designating the chief minister as the chancellor of 34 Public Sector Universities and the minister for Higher Education as the chairman of the syndicate of all those universities. The Bar leadership was also informed about the proposed exclusion of judges of the Lahore High Court from University Syndicates. The proposed Act further outlines the removal of the University Senate and the abolition of elected representatives.

The delegation emphasised that this move constitutes a deliberate attempt to sabotage the autonomy of universities, undermine teachers' democratic representation, and curtail the legitimate role of academia in the governance of universities. They warned that the government’s actions are intended to suppress the independent voices in the universities, which play a vital role in safeguarding the higher ideals of education and the development of society. They further expressed deep concern over the removal of the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court from Syndicate membership, noting that the government appears determined to eliminate all legal safeguards and oversight.

The delegation further underscored that such a step reflects a malafide design to strengthen private universities at the cost of the public sector and to gradually pave the way for the privatisation of public universities in Punjab.

The Bar leadership expressed their firm solidarity with the stance of academic fraternity and expressed serious concerns over these developments, terming them detrimental to the constitutional rights of higher education institutions and the future of academia in Pakistan. They assured their fullest cooperation, including legal and moral support, in defending the autonomy and democratic structure of universities.

Both the academic and legal bodies unanimously resolved to stand united against this regressive move, pledging to safeguard the integrity, autonomy, and future of Pakistan’s higher education sector.

