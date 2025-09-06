BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-06

‘Provincial concerns on electricity market liberalisation’

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 06:26am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor titled ‘Provincial concerns on electricity market liberalisation’ carried by the newspaper on Thursday and yesterday. Now it is increasingly clear that the Power Division has a responsibility to explain its position clearly.

The objective of market liberalisation is not in dispute; all three provinces have indicated conditional support for open access in principle.

The question is whether the proposed framework achieves this without eroding constitutional autonomy, discouraging competition or imposing inequitable costs. Failure to address these points risks weakening the reform before it even begins.

Any sustainable move towards open access must be based on transparent cost structures, fair allocation of capacity, and mechanisms that reflect both market realities and constitutional constraints.

Provincial participation in framework design is not an administrative courtesy; it is a constitutional necessity that also serves the practical purpose of building consensus and ensuring smoother implementation. Without it, reforms of this scale will face resistance at every stage, delaying benefits for the consumers and industries they are meant to serve.

Nasir Khattak (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector Power Division electricity market provinces

Comments

200 characters

‘Provincial concerns on electricity market liberalisation’

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories