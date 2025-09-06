Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the flow of floodwater in rivers and barrages continues to fluctuate and the Sindh government is closely monitoring the situation. He added that all relevant agencies are on alert in view of the changing water levels.

Low-level flooding has been recorded at Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri, and Marala, while the inflow and outflow of water at Panjnad Barrage in Punjab is 310,479 cusecs.

He said that the inflow at Guddu Barrage is 359,570 cusecs and the outflow is 327,481 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 331,155 cusecs, which is on the decline, while the outflow is 277,355 cusecs. He said that 169 medical camps have been established in the flood-affected areas, where 6,890 people received medical assistance in the past 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,801 people have benefited from medical camps.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that, in view of the possible flood, the process of relocating people from Katcha areas to safer places is ongoing.

