Massive deluge in Sindh feared

KARACHI: Sindh is on the brink of disaster as surging Indus River floods and a fresh wave of torrential rains are set to strike at the same time, threatening to swamp much of the province, authorities warned on Thursday.

A very high flood at Guddu Barrage between September 6 and 7 is forecast to coincide with widespread downpours from September 7 to 9, raising fears of urban flooding, river overflows, and devastation across low-lying districts.

Meanwhile, a looming low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh is moving toward Rajasthan and adjoining Sindh by September 6. It is expected to unleash torrential rains from September 7 to 9, triggering widespread heavy to very heavy downpours across Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki.

‘Super flood’ threat: Sindh govt says fully prepapared to deal with challenge

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Government of Sindh, issued the alert on September 4, based on forecasts of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. According to the advisory, most parts of Sindh will continue to experience hot and humid weather, while weak monsoon rains were expected to enter the south-eastern districts beginning today (Friday).

As of 11:00 AM on September 4, the flow at Guddu Barrage stands at 337,800 cusecs and is forecast to rise to between 350,000 and 390,000 cusecs, which is categorized as a medium-level flood.

The flow at Sukkur Barrage is 330,800 cusecs and is forecast to be between 290,000 and 320,000 cusecs, indicating a low-level flood. At Kotri Barrage, the current flow is 248,700 cusecs, expected to fall between 220,000 and 240,000 cusecs, also a low-level flood.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Hafiz Nasr-Ullah Channa expressed concern that the management of Guddu Barrage might worsen the situation if water was held back and then released all at once. He urged that the water currently present should be released gradually, warning that a large incoming flow could otherwise combine with stored water and inundates wide areas of Sindh. His claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Sindh government officials, meanwhile, dismissed the concerns, stating that all barrage operations were being carried out according to standard procedures and in line with safety protocols. They stressed that water releases were being regulated to manage flood flows and denied any mismanagement.

The PDMA has directed all Deputy Commissioners and disaster management authorities across Sindh to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate damage and avoid emergency situations. The warning has been circulated to more than 40 provincial departments, utility companies, and rescue organizations.

In Karachi, the weather from September 4 to 6 will remain mostly sunny and humid, with maximum temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures ranging from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels fluctuating between 55 and 81 percent.

A teacher, 48, Aziz Ur-Rehman prayed that Karachi should not have even a drop of rain, as he feared; the previous deluge is still causing huge health and social problems to citizens.

The national flood outlook from the Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore shows that the River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala is already experiencing exceptionally high flood levels, while the River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to reach high to very high flood levels on September 5.

A fresh weather system is also expected to bring rainfall to eastern Sindh, Balochistan, and eastern Punjab starting September 6.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, through its National Weather Forecasting Centre in Islamabad, has predicted torrential rain in Sindh from September 7 to 9 with occasional gaps. The system originates from a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh in India, which is likely to move west-northwest and reach Rajasthan and adjoining Sindh by September 6. This development will drive strong monsoon currents into Sindh and eastern Punjab.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected from the evening or night of September 6 to September 8. The affected districts will include Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Isolated places in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, along with Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Wazirabad, are also likely to experience rain.

In Balochistan, rain with isolated heavy falls is forecast between September 7 and 9 for Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, and Gwadar.

In Kashmir, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected between September 6 and 8 in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected between September 7 and 9 in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Kurram.

The possible impacts of this spell include urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, and Karachi from September 7 to 9.

Additional rainfall in flood-affected parts of Punjab may further deteriorate the situation. Flash flooding is also possible in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and southern Balochistan.

Landslides may disrupt roads in vulnerable hilly areas of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. Heavy rainfall, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures, including rooftops or walls of katcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

The public, travellers, and tourists are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary exposure in vulnerable areas and to remain updated on weather forecasts. Authorities at every level have been asked to stay on high alert and prepare emergency responses.

