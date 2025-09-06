Talat Masood’s new book hits the shelves

KARACHI: The book “An Incredible Journey of Pakistan” authored by Lt. Gen Talat Masood (Retd) was launched on Friday at a ceremony attended by academics, journalists and members of civil society.

The book reflects on lessons from the past and outlines what future leaders can do to steer Pakistan back on track, in line with Jinnah’s democratic vision, to create a brighter future for upcoming generations.

Speaking at the launch, Masood said that Pakistan had definitely suffered from a lack of quality leadership from the very start of the country. He stated that one of the reasons for this was that solid democracy had never been introduced in Pakistan.

He explained that unless a democratic structure was established and followed in both letter and spirit, it became very difficult to produce the right type of leadership. By not doing so, he said, great harm was being done to the country. He further remarked that the difference between India and other democratic countries was that Pakistan had not been democratic.

He said that Pakistan needed to find a way to ensure that leadership within political parties also emerged from democratic processes. He added that one could not be certain whether people within political parties were truly committed to democracy, and sometimes one wondered what their actions would be.

However, he expressed hope that, with the passage of time, as pressure on political parties increased and the advantages of a true democratic country became more obvious, Pakistan would progress at a much faster pace. He also took the opportunity to stress the way forward, saying that Pakistan’s leadership and its people should give much greater importance to education. He clarified that this included not only general education but also technical and scientific education.

According to him, education was truly the key to progress in the modern world, and countries lagging behind in this area would never be able to advance. He observed that this was exactly what was happening, as Pakistan was not up to the standards expected of a country like it. Yet, he believed that every individual could contribute by putting pressure on political parties and the government to give the highest priority to education.

He added that the character of leaders and the character of people were extremely important for the progress of the country, though this was sometimes not realized. He hoped that the character of both leadership and people would improve considerably. He added that this would only happen if political parties chose their leadership on the basis of justice and fairness.

He hoped that Pakistan would move toward a better and more secure government that looked after its people in a fair and reasonable way. He urged everyone to remain human beings in this country and thanked the audience.

Javed Jabbar, speaking at the event, paid tribute to Talat Masood, describing him as the epitome of undue humility, always pleasant, amiable, cheerful, and intelligent. He said the book substantiated how Masood’s work was unlike just another memoir, even though it revealed much about his life and personality.

He recalled that in 1990, after serving in senior capacities, Masood retired following nearly 40 years of service. What was most remarkable, Jabbar noted, was that Masood proved Douglas MacArthur wrong by beginning almost another 40 years of a completely new phase of life after retirement, during which he became even more productive.

According to Jabbar, Masood began writing for local and international journals, was invited frequently by the media where he clarified issues in a sober and balanced manner, and was regularly called upon by leading think tanks and research centers.

About the Book: The book “An Incredible Journey of Pakistan” presents Talat Masood’s interpretation and analysis of Pakistan’s evolution, significant global events, and their impact on the country. It also reflects how these events, as they unfolded, intertwined with the milestones of his life, shaping his experiences. He shares firsthand accounts of his interactions with the nation’s leaders and examines their roles in shaping Pakistan’s current political and social landscape.

The narrative includes his thoughts, observations, and insights on reimagining Pakistan, its adversarial relations with India, and the ongoing struggle against militancy and terrorism that is reshaping regional dynamics. He also delves into Pakistan’s defense production capabilities, including its nuclear and missile programs, highlighting how he facilitated strategic partnerships with friendly nations to benefit the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025