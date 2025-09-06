BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Sindh CM takes stock of evolving flood situation

Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting at CM House on Friday to review the evolving flood situation, preparedness measures, and relief operations across the province.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Livestock Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Environment Zubair Channa, Secretary Rehabilitation Akhtar Bugti, DG PDMA Salman Shah and other senior officials. Through video link, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Bux Mahar, Minister for Excise Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Zakat & Ushr Riaz Shah Shirazi, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, divisional commissioners and DIGs also joined the session.

The CM said that while water levels in the rivers were gradually receding, the province must remain fully prepared for a potential flood situation ranging between 700,000 to 900,000 cusecs. He cautioned that on September 8, the Guddu Barrage would face peak water flow. “We must ensure preparedness, timely evacuation of people, and establishment of relief camps,” he stressed.

The chief minister was briefed by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero that inflows at Tarbela Dam stood at 183,000 cusecs with outflows of 155,500 cusecs, while Mangla Dam reported inflows of 115,341 cusecs and outflows of 133,341 cusecs. Water levels at both dams were reported to be declining. At Guddu Barrage, inflows stood at 359,570 cusecs against outflows of 377,481 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded inflows of 331,155 cusecs against outflows of 277,355 cusecs, indicating a rising trend downstream.

Forecast: The meeting was told that the Met Office has predicted widespread heavy rains across Sindh from September 7 to 9, warning of possible urban flooding and flash floods.

A low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh is expected to reach Rajasthan and parts of Sindh by September 6, bringing strong monsoon currents. Districts likely to be affected include Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shikarpur.

It was warned that torrential downpours may submerge low-lying areas, trigger flash floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Balochistan hill torrents, and cause landslides in northern Pakistan. Weak structures, electric poles and billboards may also be damaged. The public and travellers have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow official updates, while all concerned departments have been placed on high alert.

