Two cases against IK, Qureshi: proceedings adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, adjourned the proceedings of two cases against the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as PTI workers, as both Khan and Qureshi were not produced before it.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing two cases registered under terrorism and vandalism charges against PTI founding chairman, vice chairman, and others, adjourned both cases without any proceedings due to the absence of the two main accused.

