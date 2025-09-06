BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from M. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

6th September is etched in our national memory as a day of valor, unity, and resolve. Sixty years ago, our valiant Armed Forces, with the full support of the people, foiled the enemy’s aggression and proved that Pakistan is a resilient nation, fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. That indomitable spirit of 1965, remains alive today, as once again, in the recent Marka-e-Haq, our Armed Forces and the people stood together like an iron wall (Bunyan-um-Marsoos) against external aggression.

Our Army, Navy, and Air Force, through unmatched professionalism, advanced combat skills, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff’s strategic vision, have set new benchmarks of excellence, crushing the enemy’s arrogance with their resolute strength.

We pay tribute to our brave Shuhada, who laid down their lives for the sanctity of our homeland, and to our Ghazis, whose courage continues to inspire future generations.

Pakistan remains committed to the policy of peaceful coexistence and constructive engagement with the world. Yet, we cannot be oblivious to the reality of persistent Indian provocations and the changing regional environment. We shall continue to strengthen and modernise our defence capabilities, while also confronting the twin menace of terrorism and foreign proxies operating within our borders.

Our brave Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, through their perseverance and sacrifice, have made immense progress in eliminating the scourge of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan. The nation stands firmly behind them until this mission is accomplished.

On this day, we also reaffirm our solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), who have endured decades of brutal state terrorism. Their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed by force. We strongly condemn the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and urge the international community to play its role in bringing an end to Israeli aggression, while ensuring the protection of civilians, and uninterrupted supply of essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

National defence is inseparable from economic stability. Only by rising above personal differences and working for the collective good can we achieve lasting prosperity and self-reliance.

On this Defence and Martyrs Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to Quaid-i-Azam’s enduring principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, and strengthen our resolve to build a secure, united, and prosperous Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

armed forces Marka e Haq Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

