Pakistan presses India for full flood data, cites gaps in Indus Treaty compliance

Pakistan on Friday reiterated its call for India to adhere to the Indus Water Treaty, expressing concern that New Delhi has not shared detailed information about water releases during the ongoing floods.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in his weekly media briefing, confirmed that India has provided some updates on flood situations in different rivers through diplomatic channels.

However, he noted that the data was “not as detailed as it was in the past” and that the “established channel of Indus Water Commissioner has not been used.”

When asked whether the water was deliberately stored and released at a particular time, the spokesperson declined to comment but stressed that timely and comprehensive information-sharing was crucial for Pakistan’s flood preparedness and response.

“In this context, we reiterate that India should fully comply with all the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty,” he said.

The treaty, signed in 1960, governs water sharing between Pakistan and India and provides mechanisms for dispute resolution and exchange of hydrological data.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly urged New Delhi to honour its obligations under the agreement, especially during periods of high water flows that pose risks of flooding downstream.