BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India finance minister says high bond yields making borrowing unaffordable amid low interest rates

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 09:37pm

NEW DELHI: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that rising bond yields had made borrowings expensive for the government at a time when interest rates were low.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond rose by 19 basis points in August, its biggest monthly spike in three years. Its yield settled at 6.4651% on Friday, compared with the previous close of 6.4934%.

“It is not affordable at the time when interest rates are otherwise low, bond yields becoming unsustainably high has a big bearing on the government,” Sitharaman said in an interview with news channel CNN-News18.

Indian rupee little changed before US data, Fed rate cut bets support

Earlier this week, the federal government slashed taxes on hundreds of consumer items, which it estimated would lead to a revenue loss of 480 billion Indian rupees ($5.49 billion), raising investors’ concerns about New Delhi’s ability to meet its fiscal deficit target.

Sitharaman said the government will meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP for the current financial year ending March 31 without cutting its 11.21 trillion-rupee infrastructure spending plan.

“Capital expenditure of the government will not come down. It will be completed as stated in the Budget, and so will the fiscal deficit. This is the last point of my gliding path, I will adhere to it,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said the stake sale in IDBI Bank is expected to be concluded in the ongoing financial year. Last month, the country’s divestment secretary said the government will invite bids for the stake sale between October and December.

interest rates Nirmala Sitharaman Indian government bond yields India finance minister

Comments

200 characters

India finance minister says high bond yields making borrowing unaffordable amid low interest rates

New high: KSE-100 settles above 154,000 level

SBP MPC meeting: policy rate likely to stay unchanged as floods fuel inflation concerns

Pakistan presses India for full flood data, cites gaps in Indus Treaty compliance

India’s SpiceJet posts $26.6mn quarterly loss as conflict with Pakistan impacts air travel

Finance Minister reviews food prices, inflationary trends amid flood impact

Pakistani rupee records 21st successive gain against US dollar

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Gold continues to shine, hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Very high flood level expected in Sutlej, Chenab as India releases water

Read more stories