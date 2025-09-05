BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.07%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.58%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
GCIL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
HUBC 181.50 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.12%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.19 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
NBP 170.85 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (9.16%)
PAEL 53.77 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.17%)
PPL 181.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,685 Increased By 77.6 (0.5%)
BR30 47,362 Increased By 972 (2.1%)
KSE100 153,316 Increased By 650.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 46,735 Increased By 234.9 (0.51%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee little changed before US data, Fed rate cut bets support

  • The rupee was at 88.1650 against the dollar, against its close at 88.1450 in the previous session
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 10:03am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gave up modest early gains to trade little changed on Friday ahead of crucial key U.S. labour market report due later in the day.

The U.S. dollar slipped against most Asian currencies while Treasury yields dipped to their lowest in four months on strong wagers on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The rupee was at 88.1650 against the dollar, against its close at 88.1450 in the previous session.

The interest-rate expectation sensitive 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to a four-month low in Asia trading, extending its decline to 3.59%.

Money markets are currently pricing in near certainty of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September.

The wagers were cemented by indications of weakness in U.S. labour data released on Thursday.

“A negative surprise or sharp downward revision to July’s figure could put downward pressure on the USD,” MUFG said in a note, referring to the jobs report.

While a soft print may offer modest relief to the rupee, a rally is unlikely unless equity flows pick up meaningfully or there are positive developments related to U.S. tariffs, a trader at a state-run bank said.

Indian exports to the U.S. face a tariff of as much as 50%.

MUFG reckons the rupee could weaken to 89 by the first quarter of calendar year 2026 under the assumption that the steep tariffs remain for now but are eventually lowered to 25% sometime next year.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee little changed before US data, Fed rate cut bets support

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil prices ease as investors await OPEC+ output decision

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

Read more stories