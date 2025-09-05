BML 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.89%)
Icon

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema egged during press conference

  • Two women, suspected of throwing the egg, have been arrested
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 03:59pm
Egg hurled at Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail#AleemKhan

Sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, Aleema Khan was egged on Friday while she was speaking to media outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Videos of hurling of the egg are doing rounds on social media. The unpleasant incident has drawn ire from the opposition party’s leaders and supporters.

The egg was allegedly hurled by two women, attending the presser, who left the site immediately after throwing the egg. They were chased by PTI workers before they boarded their vehicle parked nearby. However, police have reportedly taken the suspects into custody right away.

Rawalpindi Police in a statement said the two women belonged to the PTI party and they had come with members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association to seek fulfillment of their demands.

“The egging incident took place upon Aleema Khan’s not answering the questions asked by the women,” they said, adding that the women have been arrested by police.

Aleema has been campaigning for freedom of incarcerated former premier Imran, vowing not to rest till his release from prison.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on charges related to the May 9 riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

